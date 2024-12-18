Boyd (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Boyd also opened Week 15 prep with a DNP due to a foot injury before upgrading to full participation Thursday and ultimately logging 39 yards in a loss to the Bengals this past Sunday. It's possible the slot receiver will follow a similar pattern ahead of Sunday's game against the Colts, but Boyd won't be a recommended fantasy option either way considering he has reached 40 receiving yards only twice all season and hasn't scored a touchdown.