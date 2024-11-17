The Titans are reportedly optimistic about Boyd (back) playing Sunday against the Vikings, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com.

Boyd was added to the Titans' Week 11 injury report Saturday due to a back issue, but it appears as though the wideout will be available versus Minnesota. Either way, official confirmation of Boyd's status is slated arrive once the Titans' inactives are posted ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff. Overall, Boyd has compiled a 21/184/0 receiving line on 30 targets in nine games, but he's coming off back-to-back zero-catch outings.