Titans' Tyler Ferguson: Lands contract with Titans

The Titans signed Ferguson to a reserve/future contract Friday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Ferguson, who went undrafted out of Western Kentucky last year, completed four of 11 passes for 34 yards during the preseason with Tennessee and spent the majority of the 2017 campaign on the team's practice squad. With Marcus Mariota, Matt Cassel and Alex Tanney all under contract with the Titans for at least another season, it seems unlikely Ferguson sticks remains on the active roster when the 2018 campaign rolls around.