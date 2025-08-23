Lockett did not record a catch on one target in Friday's 23-13 preseason win over the Vikings.

Lockett technically didn't start the game because the Titans opened with two receivers, but he was targeted by Cameron Ward on the second play of the contest. That was Lockett's only appearance in the box score, and he ends the preseason with only one catch. Lockett looks to be Tennessee's primary slot receiver heading into a Week 1 matchup against the Broncos.