Lockett signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Titans on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Lockett spent the first 10 seasons of his career in Seattle but was cut ahead of the new league year in a salary cap move. The 32-year-old wideout is coming off of a down 2024 campaign that saw him post a 49-600-2 receiving line as the third option in the Seahawks' passing game. In Tennessee, Lockett figures to fill the old Tyler Boyd role from last season, sliding in as a veteran slot man on the tail end of his career. Look for the Titans to add more pass-catching help in this week's NFL Draft.