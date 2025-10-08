Lockett recorded one reception on four targets for six yards in Sunday's 22-21 win over Arizona.

Lockett was on the field for a season-low 25 percent of offensive snaps, yet he still managed to command four targets for the third consecutive game. His biggest impact came late in the fourth quarter when he recovered a fumble in the end zone that began as an interception for Arizona. That brought Tennessee within two points of the Cardinals and set up its first win of the season. While it was a heads-up play, Lockett has surpassed nine receiving yards only once in five games and is no longer a viable fantasy contributor.