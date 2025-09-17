Lockett recorded two receptions on three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 33-19 loss to the Rams.

Lockett was on the field for only 48 percent of offensive snaps against the Rams, though he did manage to record his first reception as a Titan. He made a five-yard catch on the opening play of the game, with his next catch not coming until early in the third quarter. Lockett has quickly been surpassed by Elic Ayomanor in priority for targets and is likely to continue to post very limited stat lines.