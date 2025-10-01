Lockett recorded no receptions on four targets on Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Texans.

There were some positives to take away from the performance, as Lockett logged a season-high 74 percent of offensive snaps and drew four targets for the second consecutive game. However, he was unable to connect with Cam Ward, who has struggled in his first four starts as a pro. Like nearly every Titans' pass catcher, Lockett is an unreliable fantasy option.