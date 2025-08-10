Lockett recorded one catch on one target for seven yards in Saturday's 29-7 preseason loss to the Buccaneers.

Lockett was on the field for two offensive possessions, both of which were led by Cameron Ward. He served as a short-area target, as he also had a four-yard reception that was wiped away by penalty. The more important takeaway is that Lockett appears to have a place in the Titans' starting unit and could be targeted frequently in the quick passing game as Ward gets up to speed in the NFL.