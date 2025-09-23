Lockett recorded four receptions on four targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 41-20 loss to the Colts.

Lockett has maintained a consistent snap rate across three games in Tennessee, playing nearly exactly half of the snaps in every contest. His performance in Sunday's loss was his best of the year, highlighted by a long gain of 16 yards. Elic Ayomanor, Calvin Ridley and Chig Okonkwo are likely to remain prioritized ahead of Lockett in the offense, leaving him with limited upside on a weekly basis.