Titans' Tyler Lockett: Uninvolved in Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lockett didn't record a reception on one target in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Broncos.
Lockett was on the field for 33 offensive snaps (58 percent), less than rookie Elic Ayomanor. Lockett was also an afterthought in the offense, with his only target coming on the fourth play of the game. The Titans' passing offense should have more success in future weeks, but Lockett doesn't look to be a priority target.
More News
-
Titans' Tyler Lockett: Brief look to end preseason•
-
Titans' Tyler Lockett: One grab in preseason start•
-
Titans' Tyler Lockett: Finds new home in Tennessee•
-
Tyler Lockett: Let go by Seattle•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Uncertain standing for 2025•
-
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett: Targeted four times in Week 18•