Lockett didn't record a reception on one target in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Broncos.

Lockett was on the field for 33 offensive snaps (58 percent), less than rookie Elic Ayomanor. Lockett was also an afterthought in the offense, with his only target coming on the fourth play of the game. The Titans' passing offense should have more success in future weeks, but Lockett doesn't look to be a priority target.