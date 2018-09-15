Marz was signed to Tennessee's active roster Saturday, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.

Marz joins a Titans squad in dire need of offensive line depth, with Jack Conklin (knee - ACL) and Taylor Lewan (concussion) both out for Week 2, and Dennis Kelly (illness) considered questionable. The 26-year-old is likely to play a rotational role on Tennessee's O-line against the Texans on Sunday.

