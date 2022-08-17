The Raiders traded Gillespie to the Titans on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Las Vegas will reportedly receive an undisclosed late-round pick from Tennessee in exchange for Gillespie, per Ari Meirov of PFF. The 2021 fourth-round pick never caught on with the Raiders, as he managed just eight tackles and played 13 defensive snaps over 11 games while dealing with a hamstring injury for much of his rookie season. Now, Gillespie will presumably look to carve out a consistent role behind starting safeties Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker in the Titans' secondary.