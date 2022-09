Amadi (ankle) has been ruled out for Week 4, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Amadi will sit out for a second consecutive week with an ankle injury he presumably sustained Week 2 at Buffalo. It's unclear when he'll be able to return, and for now, Josh Kalu could be in line to start alongside Kevin Byard at safety Sunday with Amani Hooker (concussion) also having been ruled out.