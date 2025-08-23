Titans' Van Jefferson: Big catch against Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jefferson recorded three receptions on three targets for 102 yards and one touchdown in Friday's 23-13 preseason win over the Vikings.
Jefferson started as an outside receiver with Calvin Ridley being rested. Jefferson showed rapport with Cameron Ward on the team's second possession, catching a 17-yard out on the left sideline. He then scored from 65 yards away after catching a short pass from Brandon Allen by making a defender miss before racing down the sideline. Jefferson looks to be a starter heading into Tennessee's Week 1 matchup against Denver, but he'll likely rotate some snaps with rookie Elic Ayomanor.
