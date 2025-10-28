Jefferson recorded one reception on eight targets for six yards in Sunday's 38-14 loss to the Colts.

Jefferson was on the field for 78 percent of offensive snaps with Calvin Ridley (hamstring) sidelined again. He managed to match Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike in targets, but Jefferson was extremely inefficient with that opportunity. Jefferson should continue to see an expanded role so long as Ridley is sidelined, but his fantasy value still remains very limited.