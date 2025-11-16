Jefferson caught three passes on seven targets for 22 yards and a touchdown during the Titans' 16-13 loss to the Texans on Sunday.

Jefferson was thrust into a bigger role on offense following injuries to Calvin Ridley (fibula), Elic Ayomanor (hamstring) and Chimere Dike (chest). Jefferson ended up leading the Titans pass catchers with seven targets and helped tie the game at 13-13 late in the fourth quarter, when he hauled in a four-yard touchdown pass from Cam Ward. Ridley is out for the rest of the season due to a broken fibula, and Jefferson could be thrust into the Titans' WR1 role against the Seahawks in Week 12 if Ayomanor and Dike are unable to play.