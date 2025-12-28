Titans' Van Jefferson: Done for season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Interim coach Mike McCoy said after Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Saints that Jefferson is done for the season due to the forearm injury he sustained in the contest, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Jefferson won't play in the Titans' season-finale against the Jaguars next weekend and could land on IR in order to free up a roster spot for the team. In his looming absence, Mason Kinsey and/or James Proche figure to handle added WR snaps behind Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike.
