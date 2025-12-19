Jefferson (back) practiced fully Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Jefferson trended in the right direction throughout the week, going from a non-participant Wednesday to limited Thursday before Friday's full session. The veteran wide receiver's status likely won't be confirmed until 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Jefferson has 24 catches for 280 yards and a touchdown in 14 appearances this season, averaging exactly 20 receiving yards per game.