Jefferson (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans, while Calvin Ridley (hamstring) has been ruled out, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Jefferson upgraded to full practice participation Friday after a pair of limited sessions to gain clearance. He took on a larger role after Ridley got hurt in the Week 6 loss to the Raiders, as Jefferson finished with four catches for 75 yards. Jefferson will likely start on the outside opposite Elic Ayomanor against a Patriots secondary that's allowing 146 receiving yards per game to wide receivers.