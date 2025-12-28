Titans' Van Jefferson: Hurts forearm Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jefferson (forearm) won't return to Sunday's game against the Saints.
Prior to injuring his forearm, Jefferson caught all three of his targets for 46 yards. In his absence, James Proche and Mason Kinsey are available to handle added WR snaps alongside Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike.
