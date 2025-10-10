Titans' Van Jefferson: Limited practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jefferson (ankle) practiced in limited fashion Thursday.
Jefferson was unable to practice in any capacity Wednesday, so his activity Thursday was a step in the right direction. There should be a clearer picture of his potential availability for a Week 6 matchup against Las Vegas on Friday, depending on whether he can avoid an injury designation.
