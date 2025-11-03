Jefferson recorded one catch on four targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Chargers.

Jefferson maintained a significant role in the Tennessee offense with Calvin Ridley (hamstring) sidelined. He's managed at least four targets in four straight games, though Jefferson has managed only one reception in each of his last two contests. He should continue to get opportunities so long as Ridley is sidelined, but Jefferson's production will likely be sporadic.