Titans' Van Jefferson: Limited to seven snaps
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jefferson was not targeted in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Broncos.
Jefferson's usage in the preseason suggested he would have a role in the Titans' offense to begin the season. Instead, he was on the field for only seven offensive snaps, fifth-most among the team's wide receiver corps. Jefferson looks unlikely to contribute much offensively, barring injury.
