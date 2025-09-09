default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jefferson was not targeted in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Broncos.

Jefferson's usage in the preseason suggested he would have a role in the Titans' offense to begin the season. Instead, he was on the field for only seven offensive snaps, fifth-most among the team's wide receiver corps. Jefferson looks unlikely to contribute much offensively, barring injury.

More News