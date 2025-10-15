Titans' Van Jefferson: Logs limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jefferson (ankle) was limited at practice Wednesday.
With Calvin Ridley not practicing Wednesday, Jefferson's status is of added import ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots. Ridley was forced out of the Titans' Week 6 loss to the Raiders with a hamstring injury after logging just six snaps, which led to Jefferson recording a season-high 74 percent snaps share en route to catching four of his six targets for 75 yards.