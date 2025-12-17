Jefferson (back) didn't practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Jefferson exited Sunday's 37-24 loss to the 49ers with a back injury after logging 31snaps, and the wideout will now has two more chances to practice in advance of this weekend's contest against the Chiefs. If Jefferson -- who has caught 24 passes for 280 yards and a TD in 14 contests to date -- is unavailable in Week 16, added snaps behind Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike would be available for James Proche and Mason Kinsey.