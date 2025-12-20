Titans' Van Jefferson: On track to play Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jefferson (back) is trending toward being cleared to play Sunday against the Chiefs, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Jefferson sustained a back injury during the Titans' Week 15 loss to the 49ers. The sixth-year wideout posted a DNP-LP-FP practice log during Week 16 prep, and while he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game, Jefferson is trending in the right direction. Over his last nine games, Jefferson has caught 20 passes (on 43 targets) for 256 yards and one touchdown.
More News
-
Titans' Van Jefferson: Full Friday but still questionable•
-
Titans' Van Jefferson: Upgrades to limited Thursday•
-
Titans' Van Jefferson: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Titans' Van Jefferson: Leaves game Sunday•
-
Titans' Van Jefferson: Targeted four times•
-
Titans' Van Jefferson: Three catches in loss•