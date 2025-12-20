Jefferson (back) is trending toward being cleared to play Sunday against the Chiefs, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Jefferson sustained a back injury during the Titans' Week 15 loss to the 49ers. The sixth-year wideout posted a DNP-LP-FP practice log during Week 16 prep, and while he's listed as questionable for Sunday's game, Jefferson is trending in the right direction. Over his last nine games, Jefferson has caught 20 passes (on 43 targets) for 256 yards and one touchdown.