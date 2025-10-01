Titans' Van Jefferson: One reception in Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jefferson recorded one catch on one target for six yards in Sunday's 26-0 loss to the Texans.
Jefferson played a season-high 41 percent of offensive snaps, though translated to just one target. He has one or fewer targets in three of four games this season and is not on the fantasy radar.
More News
-
Titans' Van Jefferson: Limited to seven snaps•
-
Titans' Van Jefferson: Big catch against Minnesota•
-
Titans' Van Jefferson: Targeted once in Titans debut•
-
Titans' Van Jefferson: Listed as starter•
-
Titans' Van Jefferson: Lands one-year contract•
-
Steelers' Van Jefferson: Shows slight improvement in 2024•