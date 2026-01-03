The Titans placed Jefferson (forearm) on injured reserve Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Jefferson was already ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jaguars, and his placement on injured reserve is a procedural move to open space on the Titans' 53-man roster for the return of Bryce Oliver (knee) from IR. Jefferson will end the 2025 season with 29 catches (on 52 targets) for 350 yards and one touchdown across 16 games. The sixth-year wideout will enter the offseason as a free agent.