Jefferson (ankle) was a full participant in Friday's practice but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Jefferson appeared to pick up an ankle injury during the Titans' Week 5 win over the Cardinals. He steadily upgraded his practice participation after sitting out of Wednesday's session, but his official status for Sunday's contest may not be known until the Titans announce their list of inactive players approximately 90 minutes prior to the 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. With Bryce Oliver (knee) already ruled out, the Titans could elevate Mason Kinsey, James Proche or undrafted rookie Xavier Restrepo from the practice squad to the active roster if Jefferson is unable to play.