Jefferson secured four of six targets for 75 yards during Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Raiders.

Jefferson recorded more offensive yardage in his Week 6 breakout than during the prior five games of the year combined, playing a season-high 75 percent of offensive snaps. His increased involvement came as the result of Calvin Ridley (hamstring) being forced off the field due to injury early in the first quarter. If Ridley is limited or unable to play Week 7 versus the Patriots then Jefferson, rookie fourth-rounder wideout Elic Ayomanor and will tight end Chig Okonkwo will be stand to benefit from sharp upticks in target share.