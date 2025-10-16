Jefferson (ankle) remained limited in practice Thursday.

Just like Wednesday, Jefferson practiced in limited fashion while Calvin Ridley (hamstring) didn't participate in practice. With Ridley trending toward sitting out Sunday against the Patriots, Jefferson has a nice opportunity to take on a larger role, assuming the latter can play through his own injury concerns. Jefferson compiled four catches for 75 yards after Ridley exited Tennessee's Week 6 loss to the Raiders. Prior to that game, Jefferson had 24 receiving yards all season.