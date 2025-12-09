Jefferson recorded two catches on four targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 31-29 win over the Browns.

Jefferson was second among the Titans' wide receivers with 48 offensive snaps, with only Elic Ayomanor logging more. He earned four targets for the second consecutive week, though his longest gain went for only 11 yards. Jefferson has now been held to fewer than 20 yards in three consecutive games and has topped 25 receiving yards only twice on the campaign.