Titans' Van Jefferson: Targeted once in Titans debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jefferson did not catch his only target during Saturday's 29-7 preseason loss to the Buccaneers.
More important than his stat line, Jefferson played with the starting unit. He received his lone target on the opening drive and played 13 offensive snaps, comparable to Calvin Ridley's 11 and Tyler Lockett's 10. Jefferson was listed as a starter on Tennessee's initial depth chart, and his usage supported that.
