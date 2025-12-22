Titans' Van Jefferson: Two catches in Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jefferson recorded two catches on two targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 26-9 win over the Chiefs.
Jefferson was questionable entering Sunday's game due to a back injury, but he played his typical allotment of around 70 percent of offensive snaps. He played a complementary role as a pass catcher, though he has had multiple receptions in four of his last six contests.
