Jefferson recorded two catches on two targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 26-9 win over the Chiefs.

Jefferson was questionable entering Sunday's game due to a back injury, but he played his typical allotment of around 70 percent of offensive snaps. He played a complementary role as a pass catcher, though he has had multiple receptions in four of his last six contests.

