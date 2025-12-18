Titans' Van Jefferson: Upgrades to limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jefferson (back) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.
Jefferson progressed to limited participation Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's practice session. The veteran wide receiver got hurt during Tennessee's loss to the 49ers this past Sunday. If Jefferson suits up Sunday against the Chiefs, he would likely continue to work as the third wide receiver behind rookie fourth-round picks Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike.