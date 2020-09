Beasley (undisclosed) passed his physical and was activated from the active/non-football injury list Saturday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Beasley arrived at training camp late and couldn't pass his physical, but the 28-year-old has now passed the test is will be on the Titans' 53-man roster to begin the year. The Titans are counting on Beasley to be a dependable pass-rusher opposite Harold Landry in 2020, as Beasley recorded 37.5 sacks over five seasons with the Falcons.