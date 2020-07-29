The Titans placed Beasley on the reserve/did not report list Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The Titans have not yet announced a reason for Beasley's absence or a timetable for his arrival. The 28-year-old inked a a one-year, $9.5 million contract with Tennessee back in March after conjuring eight sacks with the Falcons in 2019.
