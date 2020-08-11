The Titans placed Beasley (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury list Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Last Friday, Beasley finally arrived at the Titans' facility after failing to report on time at the end of July. He began the process of COVID testing, which he completed by getting a negative result three times in four days. However, his physical tripped him up, resulting in Tuesday's move. He'll have to pass this final step before he can join his teammates for training camp.