Beasley (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, isn't expected to play, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports.

Beasley's status will be confirmed approximately 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff with the release of the Titans' inactive list. Though Beasley finished Week 2 preparations with back-to-back full practices, the Titans apparently want to see him log more on-field work before turning him loose in games. The edge rusher missed most of training camp due to a 10-day unexcused absence followed by a stint on the Non-Football Injury list after he failed to pass a physical. The Titans are expected to roll with Jadeveon Clowney, Harold Landry and Kamalei Correa as their outside linebackers Sunday.