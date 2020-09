Beasley (knee) was ruled out for the Titans' Week 1 contest against the Broncos, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Beasley alternated between limited and no participation in practice throughout the week. He has had a slow start to his first season in Tennessee, spending much of training camp on the non-football injury list. It's unclear when Beasley will be able to retake the field for game action, though the addition of Jadeveon Clowney eases his absence for Tennessee.