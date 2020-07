General manager Jon Robinson expects Beasley (undisclosed) to report to training camp in the near future, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

While his absence from the team is unexcused, it sounds like Beasley will be available soon enough, working on a one-year, $9.5 million contract. The No. 8 overall pick from the 2015 NFL Draft had an NFL-high 15.5 sacks in his second pro season, but he managed only 18 sacks in 46 games over his final three years with the Falcons.