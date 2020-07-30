Beasley (undisclosed) did not report for COVID-19 testing with the Titans on Wednesday, Around The NFL's Kevin Patra reports.

The Titans still have not heard from Beasley, and the reason for his absence remains undisclosed. The 28-year-old linked up with Tennessee via a one-year, prove-it deal this offseason, but for the time being he'll simply occupy a spot on the team's reserve/did not report list.