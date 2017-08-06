Ochi tore his ACL in Friday night's scrimmage, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Ochi has only appeared in two games in his two-year NFL career, and he was searching for a special teams job in Tennessee. This injury will sideline Ochi for the season, so expect him to be waived/injured and eventually sent to injured reserve.

