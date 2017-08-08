Titans' Victor Ochi: Reverts to IR
Ochi (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday after clearing waivers.
The Stony Brook University product made one tackle in the two NFL appearances he made last season, and he was vying for a special teams job. Preparing to miss the entire season, it's no surprise Ochi was untouched on waivers and sent to injured reserve.
