Robinson and the other pass catchers will operate in elevated roles against the Bengals on Sunday due to the absence of rookie fourth overall pick Carnell Tate (shoulder), Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Tate has accumulated 51 targets through the Titans' first seven regular-season games, which leads the team ahead of Robinson (43) and Elic Ayomanor (22). With Tate sidelined for Week 8, quarterback Cam Ward is going to be relying more heavily on Robinson, Ayomanor and tight end Gunnar Helm in the passing game, with Tony Pollard also in the mix for an expanded pass-catching role out of the backfield due to the absence of Tyjae Spears (knee). Calvin Ridley (hip) also is listed as questionable, but the veteran wideout has logged only 10 targets this season.