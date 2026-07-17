Titans' Wan'Dale Robinson: Building rapport with Ward

Robinson struggled to get on the same page with quarterback Cam Ward early in spring practices, but they built chemistry and momentum as the offseason progressed, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Robinson signed a four-year, $78 million contract with the Titans in March on the heels of a 2025 regular season with the Giants in which he caught 92 of 140 targets for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns, setting career highs in the last two categories. The slot receiver unsurprisingly needed some time to gain familiarity with his new quarterback, but the connection between Robinson and Ward has been trending in the right direction heading into training camp. Robinson will compete for targets in a wide receiver room that also includes rookie fourth overall pick Carnell Tate, veteran Calvin Ridley and 2025 fourth-round picks Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike.