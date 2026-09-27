Robinson caught seven of 11 targets for 57 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Giants.

The wideout got a measure of revenge against his former employer, catching a four-yard strike from Cam Ward late in the fourth quarter to give the Titans a flicker of hope, but the comeback fell short. Robinson led his new team in targets and catches on the day, although Carnell Tate had one more receiving yard. Through his first three games with Tennessee, Robinson's posted a 13-104-1 line on 18 targets heading into a Week 4 road trip to Baltimore.