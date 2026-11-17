The Titans placed Robinson (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Tennessee hasn't provided word on the severity of the ankle injury that Robinson sustained in the second half of this past Sunday's 40-23 loss to the Jaguars, but his move to IR ensures that he'll be sidelined for at least the next four games. While Robinson is out, Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike should be locked into top-three roles at receiver alongside rookie first-round pick Carnell Tate (shoulder), who has missed the past two contests but is expected back for a Week 11 matchup with Dallas. The Titans signed Xavier Restrepo off the practice squad to replace Robinson on the 53-man roster and bolster their depth at receiver.