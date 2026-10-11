Robinson caught six of seven targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Texans.

The 53 yards led the Titans on the afternoon, while the target and catch volume led the team's wide receivers, although running back Tyjae Spears posted a 9-28-0 line on nine targets. Robinson's strength on short routes out of the slot is matching well with Cam Ward's reluctance to stretch the field, and through five games for Tennessee the veteran wideout has a 22-176-2 line on 30 targets. He'll look to keep stacking PPR value in a Week 6 clash with the Colts.